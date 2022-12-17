City Holding Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

City Holding Co. trimmed its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $2,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RTX. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 22,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,208,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 26,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. NCM Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 7,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Anglin Financial LLC boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. 79.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Raytheon Technologies news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 4,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total value of $422,421.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 453,685 shares in the company, valued at $44,987,404.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 3,343 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total transaction of $319,356.79. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,309,533.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 4,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total value of $422,421.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 453,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,987,404.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,506 shares of company stock worth $1,012,702 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:RTX opened at $98.34 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.15 and its 200 day moving average is $92.16. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $79.69 and a fifty-two week high of $106.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.57 billion, a PE ratio of 32.78, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.10. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 6.76%. The business had revenue of $16.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, December 12th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Raytheon Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 73.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RTX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $117.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.23.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

