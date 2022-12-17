Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 138,400 shares, a decline of 17.3% from the November 15th total of 167,400 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Civista Bancshares Trading Up 4.2 %

Civista Bancshares stock traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 209,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,814. The firm has a market capitalization of $356.06 million, a PE ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 0.80. Civista Bancshares has a 1 year low of $20.10 and a 1 year high of $25.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.89.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $36.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.80 million. Civista Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 28.59%. On average, analysts anticipate that Civista Bancshares will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

Civista Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 7th. Civista Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.96%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson upped their price target on Civista Bancshares to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Stephens upped their price target on Civista Bancshares to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Civista Bancshares to $25.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Civista Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, Hovde Group upped their price target on Civista Bancshares to $26.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Allen R. Nickles sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total value of $227,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 99,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,269,517.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIVB. BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Civista Bancshares by 2.0% during the first quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 74,371 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Civista Bancshares by 33.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 20,005 shares of the bank’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 4,975 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in Civista Bancshares during the first quarter worth $264,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Civista Bancshares by 58.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,279 shares of the bank’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Civista Bancshares by 0.7% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 101,142 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,438,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. 52.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Civista Bancshares

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that provides community banking services. It collects a range of customer deposits; and offers commercial and agriculture, commercial and residential real estate, farm real estate, real estate construction, consumer, and other loans, as well as letters of credit.

