Class Acceleration Corp. (NYSE:CLAS) Short Interest Update

Class Acceleration Corp. (NYSE:CLAS – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, an increase of 19.7% from the November 15th total of 7,100 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 156,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Class Acceleration Price Performance

Shares of CLAS stock remained flat at $10.08 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,743. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.90. Class Acceleration has a one year low of $9.66 and a one year high of $10.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Class Acceleration

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Class Acceleration by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 304,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Class Acceleration by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,216,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,897,000 after purchasing an additional 56,401 shares during the period. Granby Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Class Acceleration in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $245,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. grew its position in shares of Class Acceleration by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. now owns 27,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 4,297 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Class Acceleration during the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. 66.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Class Acceleration Company Profile

Class Acceleration Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to acquire business in digital learning industry.

