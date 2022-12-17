Clean Earth Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:CLIN) Short Interest Update

Clean Earth Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:CLIN – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a drop of 23.9% from the November 15th total of 7,100 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 34,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clean Earth Acquisitions

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Linden Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Clean Earth Acquisitions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,745,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clean Earth Acquisitions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,219,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Clean Earth Acquisitions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,880,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clean Earth Acquisitions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,386,000. Finally, Starboard Value LP acquired a new position in shares of Clean Earth Acquisitions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,410,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

Clean Earth Acquisitions Price Performance

Shares of CLIN stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.02. The company had a trading volume of 85,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,464. Clean Earth Acquisitions has a twelve month low of $9.79 and a twelve month high of $10.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.90.

About Clean Earth Acquisitions

Clean Earth Acquisitions Corp. intends to acquire assets or businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It focuses on acquiring companies in the clean energy ecosystem, including carbon, hydrogen, sustainable agriculture, and renewable energy.

Featured Stories

