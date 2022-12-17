Client First Capital LLC Raises Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Client First Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,023 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of Client First Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Client First Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $2,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IJH. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,882,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,188,489,000 after purchasing an additional 226,404 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11,623,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,629,622,000 after purchasing an additional 630,526 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,350,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,972,494,000 after purchasing an additional 190,633 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,436,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,456,094,000 after purchasing an additional 63,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 27,039.0% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,918,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 3,903,893 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJH opened at $240.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $243.08 and a 200 day moving average of $240.75. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a twelve month low of $217.39 and a twelve month high of $286.72.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.