CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,210,000 shares, an increase of 6.5% from the November 15th total of 4,890,000 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,150,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

CMS Energy Stock Performance

CMS Energy stock traded down $1.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,894,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,974,027. The firm has a market cap of $17.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. CMS Energy has a twelve month low of $52.41 and a twelve month high of $73.76.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.56. CMS Energy had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 11.22%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that CMS Energy will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CMS Energy Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.16%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CMS shares. TheStreet lowered shares of CMS Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $68.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $73.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.50.

Insider Transactions at CMS Energy

In related news, CAO Scott B. Mcintosh sold 875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total value of $50,023.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,907 shares in the company, valued at $1,309,593.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Scott B. Mcintosh sold 875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total value of $50,023.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,907 shares in the company, valued at $1,309,593.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Shaun M. Johnson sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total transaction of $25,536.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,701,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CMS Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMS. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 157.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,757,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $388,644,000 after purchasing an additional 3,519,691 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in CMS Energy in the first quarter worth about $188,418,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its position in CMS Energy by 743.3% in the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,417,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $169,084,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130,886 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in CMS Energy by 11.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,331,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,142,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CMS Energy in the third quarter worth about $90,604,000. 92.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

