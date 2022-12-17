Coco Enterprises LLC Has $1.70 Million Stock Position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Coco Enterprises LLC grew its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,624 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Coco Enterprises LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Coco Enterprises LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,186,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,182,000 after buying an additional 369,318 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,130,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,901,000 after purchasing an additional 511,524 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 65.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,113,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233,784 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,560,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,704,000 after purchasing an additional 14,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $215,702,000.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

STIP stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $97.12. 1,676,571 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,510,301. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $97.18 and its 200-day moving average is $99.34. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $96.04 and a 12 month high of $106.78.

