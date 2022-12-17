Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Codexis from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.67.

Get Codexis alerts:

Codexis Stock Down 4.3 %

Codexis stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,441,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 897,038. Codexis has a 52 week low of $4.81 and a 52 week high of $34.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.58 and a 200-day moving average of $7.42. The firm has a market cap of $346.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 1.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

Codexis ( NASDAQ:CDXS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.03. Codexis had a negative net margin of 23.49% and a negative return on equity of 19.59%. The firm had revenue of $34.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.41 million. On average, analysts predict that Codexis will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Codexis news, Director John J. Nicols sold 35,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.99, for a total value of $213,938.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 982,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,887,523.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Codexis news, Director John J. Nicols sold 35,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.99, for a total value of $213,938.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 982,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,887,523.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John J. Nicols sold 39,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.66, for a total transaction of $225,183.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 863,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,887,608.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 146,931 shares of company stock worth $839,487 in the last quarter. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Codexis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Codexis by 133.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,007 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 3,433 shares in the last quarter. Parian Global Management LP bought a new position in Codexis in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Codexis in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Codexis by 1,209.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 11,684 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.04% of the company’s stock.

Codexis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells enzymes and other proteins. It offers biocatalyst products and services; intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Codexis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codexis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.