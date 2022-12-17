Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, a decline of 14.3% from the November 15th total of 12,600 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on CVLY. TheStreet raised Codorus Valley Bancorp from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com raised Codorus Valley Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st.

Codorus Valley Bancorp Price Performance

CVLY stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.87. 17,295 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,113. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.55. Codorus Valley Bancorp has a 12 month low of $18.66 and a 12 month high of $24.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 0.57.

Codorus Valley Bancorp Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Codorus Valley Bancorp

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 25th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 24th. Codorus Valley Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.71%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 12,591.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,896 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $529,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 28,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.43% of the company’s stock.

Codorus Valley Bancorp Company Profile

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the PeoplesBank that provides community banking services. The company accepts demand, money market, time, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers commercial loans, such as builder and developer, commercial and residential real estate investor, hotel/motel, wholesale and retail, agriculture, manufacturing, and other loans; consume loans, including residential mortgage, home equity, and others.

