Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH Price Hits $1,175.97 on Exchanges (CBETH)

Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH (CBETH) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. In the last week, Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH has traded down 4.6% against the US dollar. One Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH token can currently be bought for about $1,175.97 or 0.07005098 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH has a market capitalization of $754.49 million and approximately $12.66 million worth of Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH Token Profile

Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH’s launch date was August 23rd, 2022. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH’s total supply is 781,942 tokens and its circulating supply is 641,593 tokens. The official website for Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH is www.coinbase.com/price/coinbase-wrapped-staked-eth. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @coinbaseassets and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH

According to CryptoCompare, “Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH (cbETH) is a utility token that represents ETH2, which is ETH staked through Coinbase.Whitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

