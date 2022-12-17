CoinLoan (CLT) Price Reaches $8.33 on Major Exchanges

CoinLoan (CLT) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 17th. In the last seven days, CoinLoan has traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One CoinLoan token can currently be purchased for about $8.33 or 0.00049777 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CoinLoan has a market capitalization of $41.67 million and approximately $25,493.10 worth of CoinLoan was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CoinLoan Token Profile

CoinLoan’s launch date was August 19th, 2017. CoinLoan’s total supply is 22,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,000,000 tokens. CoinLoan’s official Twitter account is @coin_loan and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CoinLoan is coinloan.io. The Reddit community for CoinLoan is https://reddit.com/r/coinloan and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for CoinLoan is blog.coinloan.io.

Buying and Selling CoinLoan

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinLoan is a crypto lending platform that allows borrowing crypto-backed loans and earning interest on different crypto assets.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinLoan directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinLoan should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CoinLoan using one of the exchanges listed above.

