Compound One Day Volume Reaches $22.05 Million (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 17th. In the last seven days, Compound has traded 14.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Compound token can now be purchased for approximately $33.57 or 0.00200750 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Compound has a total market capitalization of $243.95 million and approximately $22.05 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Compound alerts:

Decred (DCR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.35 or 0.00115745 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005954 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00054302 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00041045 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000008 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000331 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000737 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Compound Token Profile

COMP is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,267,152 tokens. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 7,267,151.99852569 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 33.98653902 USD and is down -13.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 315 active market(s) with $26,365,414.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Buying and Selling Compound

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Compound Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Compound and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.