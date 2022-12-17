CompX International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

CompX International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 29,000 shares, a growth of 14.2% from the November 15th total of 25,400 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 6,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CompX International stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of CompX International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIX – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,055 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 966 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.25% of CompX International worth $505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

CompX International Price Performance

CIX traded up $0.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,283. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.82. The stock has a market cap of $246.14 million, a PE ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 0.60. CompX International has a twelve month low of $16.01 and a twelve month high of $28.75.

CompX International Dividend Announcement

CompX International ( NYSEAMERICAN:CIX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $42.90 million during the quarter. CompX International had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 12.01%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. CompX International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.52%.

About CompX International

CompX International Inc manufactures and sells security products and recreational marine components primarily in North America. It operates in two segments, Security Products and Marine Components. The Security Products segment manufactures mechanical and electrical cabinet locks, and other locking mechanisms used in various applications, including ignition systems, mailboxes, file cabinets, desk drawers, tool storage cabinets, high security medical cabinetry, integrated inventory and access control secured narcotics boxes, electrical circuit panels, storage compartments, gas station security, and vending and cash containment machines.

