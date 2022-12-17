Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, October 7th. They set a buy rating and a $2.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ CRVS traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.86. 181,323 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 253,737. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.94. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.70 and a twelve month high of $2.82.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CRVS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Corvus Pharmaceuticals will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Richard A. Md Miller acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.74 per share, for a total transaction of $37,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,480,119 shares in the company, valued at $1,095,288.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders bought 125,000 shares of company stock worth $94,400. 29.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRVS. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 72.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 140,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 58,952 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,267,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 36,002 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 112,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 12,203 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 962,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 61,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 55.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapies. Its lead product candidate is Mupadolimab (CPI-006), an anti-CD73 monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer and head and neck cancers.

