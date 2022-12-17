Cosmos (ATOM) Price Reaches $8.79

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 17th. In the last week, Cosmos has traded 11.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Cosmos has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion and $91.85 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cosmos coin can now be purchased for $8.79 or 0.00052469 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.93 or 0.00071179 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001159 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00008275 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00022114 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001494 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00004285 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000220 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Cosmos Profile

Cosmos (CRYPTO:ATOM) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 311,198,867 coins and its circulating supply is 286,370,297 coins. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network.

Cosmos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cosmos is a network of many independent blockchains, called zones. The zones are powered by Tendermint Core, which provides a high-performance, consistent, secure PBFT-like consensus engine, where strict fork-accountability guarantees hold over the behaviour of malicious actors. Tendermint Core’s BFT consensus algorithm is well suited for scaling public proof-of-stake blockchains.The first zone on Cosmos is called the Cosmos Hub. The Cosmos Hub is a multi-asset proof-of-stake cryptocurrency with a simple governance mechanism which enables the network to adapt and upgrade. In addition, the Cosmos Hub can be extended by connecting other zones. The hub and zones of the Cosmos network communicate with each other via an inter-blockchain communication (IBC) protocol, a kind of virtual UDP or TCP for blockchains. Tokens can be transferred from one zone to another securely and quickly without the need for exchange liquidity between zones. Instead, all inter-zone token transfers go through the Cosmos Hub, which keeps track of the total amount of tokens held by each zone. The hub isolates each zone from the failure of other zones. Because anyone can connect a new zone to the Cosmos Hub, zones allow for future-compatibility with new blockchain innovations. The supply won’t be limited as the project plans to introduce a yearly inflatory model.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

