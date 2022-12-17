Cosmos (ATOM) Price Reaches $8.79

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 17th. In the last week, Cosmos has traded 11.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Cosmos has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion and $91.85 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cosmos coin can now be purchased for $8.79 or 0.00052469 BTC on exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.93 or 0.00071179 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000335 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001159 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00008275 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00022114 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001494 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000256 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00004285 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000220 BTC.
- TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000127 BTC.
Cosmos Profile
Cosmos (CRYPTO:ATOM) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 311,198,867 coins and its circulating supply is 286,370,297 coins. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network.
Cosmos Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
