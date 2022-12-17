Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Short Interest Update

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,730,000 shares, a drop of 13.9% from the November 15th total of 2,010,000 shares. Currently, 8.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 491,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Institutional Trading of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,549,306 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $302,682,000 after acquiring an additional 21,310 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,304,547 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $273,619,000 after acquiring an additional 75,245 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.7% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,519,251 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $180,381,000 after acquiring an additional 54,603 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 55.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 869,240 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $103,205,000 after acquiring an additional 309,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 4.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 767,087 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $91,076,000 after acquiring an additional 31,985 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CBRL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $106.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $94.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Sunday, December 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $109.00 to $101.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.00.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ CBRL traded down $1.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $97.33. The stock had a trading volume of 738,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,124. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.71. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 1 year low of $81.87 and a 1 year high of $139.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $106.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.33.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, December 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.28). Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 23.59% and a net margin of 3.48%. The firm had revenue of $839.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $836.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s payout ratio is 103.38%.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. The company's Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. Its restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

