Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning.
Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Credit Suisse Group from CHF 7 to CHF 6 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Credit Suisse Group from CHF 6 to CHF 6.60 in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Bank of America upgraded Credit Suisse Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Societe Generale cut their price objective on Credit Suisse Group from CHF 5.50 to CHF 4.20 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Credit Suisse Group from CHF 5.50 to CHF 3.80 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.81.
Credit Suisse Group Stock Performance
Shares of CS stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.08. The company had a trading volume of 19,350,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,570,547. The company has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a PE ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Credit Suisse Group has a one year low of $2.99 and a one year high of $10.56.
Credit Suisse Group Company Profile
Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers wealth management solutions, including investment advice and discretionary asset management services; risk management solutions, such as managed investment products; and wealth planning, succession planning, and trust services.
