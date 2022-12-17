Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Credit Suisse Group from CHF 7 to CHF 6 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Credit Suisse Group from CHF 6 to CHF 6.60 in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Bank of America upgraded Credit Suisse Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Societe Generale cut their price objective on Credit Suisse Group from CHF 5.50 to CHF 4.20 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Credit Suisse Group from CHF 5.50 to CHF 3.80 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.81.

Get Credit Suisse Group alerts:

Credit Suisse Group Stock Performance

Shares of CS stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.08. The company had a trading volume of 19,350,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,570,547. The company has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a PE ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Credit Suisse Group has a one year low of $2.99 and a one year high of $10.56.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kopernik Global Investors LLC raised its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 43,788.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 5,092,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,964,000 after acquiring an additional 5,081,229 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Credit Suisse Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $18,779,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Credit Suisse Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $17,624,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Credit Suisse Group by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,848,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,820,000 after buying an additional 1,244,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 299.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,618,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,622 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.07% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers wealth management solutions, including investment advice and discretionary asset management services; risk management solutions, such as managed investment products; and wealth planning, succession planning, and trust services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.