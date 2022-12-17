Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) Short Interest Up 9.8% in November

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,570,000 shares, a growth of 9.8% from the November 15th total of 3,250,000 shares. Approximately 10.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 846,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days.

Cross Country Healthcare Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CCRN traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,865,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,213. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Cross Country Healthcare has a 12 month low of $15.26 and a 12 month high of $40.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 4.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.97.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.11. Cross Country Healthcare had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 56.53%. The firm had revenue of $636.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.93 million. On average, research analysts predict that Cross Country Healthcare will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on CCRN shares. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.20.

In other news, General Counsel Susan E. Ball sold 44,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.99, for a total value of $1,285,909.43. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 170,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,951,405.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Susan E. Ball sold 44,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.99, for a total value of $1,285,909.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 170,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,951,405.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO William J. Burns sold 14,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.99, for a total transaction of $426,297.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 246,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,143,251.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 115,327 shares of company stock worth $3,443,250 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCRN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 176.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 5,216 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 345.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 54,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 42,552 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 110.8% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 53,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 28,368 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 85,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 26,938 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 8,415 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare staffing and workforce management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing.

