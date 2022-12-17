Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) Short Interest Update

Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,630,000 shares, a growth of 20.6% from the November 15th total of 3,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,450,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Dana from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dana in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Dana from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Dana from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dana presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.75.

Dana Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSE DAN traded down $0.25 on Friday, reaching $15.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,388,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,343,174. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Dana has a 1 year low of $11.17 and a 1 year high of $25.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.24 and a beta of 2.36.

Dana Dividend Announcement

Dana ( NYSE:DAN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. Dana had a positive return on equity of 3.66% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Dana will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Dana’s dividend payout ratio is currently -160.00%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Aziz Aghili sold 35,205 shares of Dana stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.75, for a total transaction of $624,888.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,101 shares in the company, valued at $55,042.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Dana

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dana in the second quarter worth about $98,000. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Dana by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 401,824 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,654,000 after purchasing an additional 7,346 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dana by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 13,070 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dana by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,798,157 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $81,580,000 after purchasing an additional 932,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Dana by 631.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,266 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 5,409 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

Dana Company Profile

Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

