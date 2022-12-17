DataHighway (DHX) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $100.85 Million

DataHighway (DHX) traded down 7.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 17th. During the last seven days, DataHighway has traded 15.2% lower against the US dollar. DataHighway has a market capitalization of $100.85 million and $85,473.34 worth of DataHighway was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DataHighway coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.16 or 0.00018827 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000269 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000333 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $847.01 or 0.05058528 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $81.90 or 0.00489127 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,852.64 or 0.28981014 BTC.

DataHighway Coin Profile

DataHighway’s genesis date was April 1st, 2021. DataHighway’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,960,647 coins. DataHighway’s official Twitter account is @datahighway_dhx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DataHighway is www.datahighway.com.

DataHighway Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DataHighway (DHX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. DataHighway has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of DataHighway is 3.21247801 USD and is down -4.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $114,804.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.datahighway.com/.”

