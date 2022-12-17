DeversiFi Price Hits $0.61 on Top Exchanges (DVF)

DeversiFi (DVF) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 16th. One DeversiFi coin can now be bought for approximately $0.61 or 0.00003670 BTC on popular exchanges. DeversiFi has a market cap of $61.50 million and approximately $1,367.03 worth of DeversiFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, DeversiFi has traded 0% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001920 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000267 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000331 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $903.20 or 0.05440839 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.62 or 0.00485655 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,776.80 or 0.28775269 BTC.

About DeversiFi

DeversiFi was first traded on March 10th, 2021. DeversiFi’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,147,148 coins. DeversiFi’s official Twitter account is @deversifi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DeversiFi is https://reddit.com/r/Deversifi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for DeversiFi is deversifi.com/token/tokenomics.

Buying and Selling DeversiFi

According to CryptoCompare, “Rhino.fi is a frictionless multi-chain platform designed to give users access to all the best-decentralised finance (DeFi) opportunities in one place.Rhino.fi is self-custodial, meaning only users can access the tokens they deposit to rhino.fi.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeversiFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeversiFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeversiFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

