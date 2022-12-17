DigiByte Price Up 7.1% Over Last Week (DGB)

DigiByte (DGB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. Over the last seven days, DigiByte has traded 7.1% higher against the dollar. DigiByte has a market cap of $131.07 million and $5.81 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DigiByte coin can currently be bought for about $0.0083 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,735.21 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000470 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.49 or 0.00385342 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00023801 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $143.53 or 0.00857641 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002056 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.04 or 0.00095870 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.86 or 0.00614618 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005984 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.61 or 0.00272513 BTC.
DigiByte Coin Profile
DigiByte is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 15,878,688,878 coins. DigiByte’s official website is digibyte.org. DigiByte’s official message board is dgbforum.com. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling DigiByte
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigiByte should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DigiByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
