Digital World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DWACW) Short Interest Update

Digital World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DWACW – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 61,300 shares, a drop of 26.4% from the November 15th total of 83,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 232,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Digital World Acquisition Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of Digital World Acquisition stock traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $4.27. 47,812 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 459,769. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.17. Digital World Acquisition has a 1 year low of $3.28 and a 1 year high of $34.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Digital World Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Bell Rock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital World Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $86,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Digital World Acquisition by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC now owns 36,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 7,255 shares in the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Digital World Acquisition by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 199,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 48,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zazove Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital World Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,372,000.

Digital World Acquisition Company Profile

Digital World Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify on technology-focused companies in the SaaS and technology, or fintech and financial services sector in the Americas.

