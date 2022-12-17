Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) is Evanson Asset Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Evanson Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,152,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,104 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF comprises approximately 5.3% of Evanson Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Evanson Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.71% of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF worth $44,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,350,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,869,000 after buying an additional 229,605 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 5,021,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,890,000 after purchasing an additional 400,598 shares in the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 12.3% during the second quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,955,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,102,000 after buying an additional 433,343 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 10.5% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,344,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,519,000 after buying an additional 318,176 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 29.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,017,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,362,000 after buying an additional 678,909 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFAT stock opened at $43.64 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.13. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 52 week low of $38.59 and a 52 week high of $49.10.

