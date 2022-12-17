Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Stock Position Cut by Aurora Private Wealth Inc.

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. lessened its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 99.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106,500 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,135,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,037,495,000 after acquiring an additional 125,589 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,878,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,757,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369,299 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Dollar General by 20.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,619,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,919,292,000 after buying an additional 1,442,731 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Dollar General by 25.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,002,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,718,731,000 after buying an additional 1,424,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Dollar General by 1.5% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,386,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,198,000 after buying an additional 20,174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dollar General news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.49, for a total transaction of $2,404,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,980 shares in the company, valued at $5,526,460.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dollar General Trading Up 0.6 %

Dollar General Announces Dividend

NYSE:DG opened at $248.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $248.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $245.20. Dollar General Co. has a 52 week low of $183.25 and a 52 week high of $262.20. The company has a market capitalization of $55.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 1.23.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $287.00 to $294.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Dollar General to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Dollar General from $262.00 to $237.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dollar General has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $268.29.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

