Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Stock Position Decreased by Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 80.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 358,631 shares during the period. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $5,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of D. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 1,755.0% in the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Dominion Energy stock opened at $58.62 on Friday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.18 and a fifty-two week high of $88.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.42.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 14.73%. Dominion Energy’s revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 95.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Friday, November 4th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $81.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.08.

Dominion Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.