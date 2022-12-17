DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:DDI) Short Interest Update

DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:DDI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decline of 21.1% from the November 15th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Macquarie initiated coverage on DoubleDown Interactive in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DoubleDown Interactive

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in DoubleDown Interactive stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:DDI – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 15,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000. Institutional investors own 9.77% of the company’s stock.

DoubleDown Interactive Stock Performance

DDI traded up $0.50 on Friday, hitting $9.49. 2,238 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,673. DoubleDown Interactive has a 52 week low of $8.11 and a 52 week high of $15.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $470.26 million, a PE ratio of -21.09 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.73.

DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. DoubleDown Interactive had a positive return on equity of 2.55% and a negative net margin of 6.65%. The firm had revenue of $78.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.13 million. On average, research analysts predict that DoubleDown Interactive will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DoubleDown Interactive Company Profile

DoubleDown Interactive Co, Ltd. engages in the development and publishing of digital games on mobile and web-based platforms for casual players in South Korea. The company offers DoubleDown Casino, DoubleDown Classic, DoubleDown Fort Knox, and Undead World: Hero Survival games. Its games are primarily distributed, marketed, and promoted through third party platform providers.

