Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III (NASDAQ:DGNU) Short Interest Down 28.5% in November

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III (NASDAQ:DGNU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 229,100 shares, a drop of 28.5% from the November 15th total of 320,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 118,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III during the 3rd quarter worth about $161,000. GAM Holding AG bought a new position in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III during the 3rd quarter worth about $208,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III during the 2nd quarter worth about $294,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III during the 1st quarter worth about $443,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III during the 3rd quarter worth about $490,000. 92.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III Stock Performance

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III stock remained flat at $9.85 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 487,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,728. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.80. Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III has a 52-week low of $9.70 and a 52-week high of $9.95.

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III Company Profile

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Alpha Corp. and changed its name to Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp.

