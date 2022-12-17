Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) Short Interest Down 19.3% in November

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,340,000 shares, a drop of 19.3% from the November 15th total of 1,660,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 301,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Stock Performance

EGLE stock traded down $1.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 357,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,269. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a 1 year low of $38.10 and a 1 year high of $78.75. The stock has a market cap of $672.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.33.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The shipping company reported $4.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.27. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a return on equity of 39.29% and a net margin of 41.46%. The business had revenue of $144.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.83 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eagle Bulk Shipping will post 16.7 EPS for the current year.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.65%. Eagle Bulk Shipping’s payout ratio is presently 37.48%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Eagle Bulk Shipping from $64.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, September 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on Eagle Bulk Shipping from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.50.

Institutional Trading of Eagle Bulk Shipping

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the second quarter valued at $201,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,031,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 1st quarter valued at $313,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 2nd quarter valued at $756,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. 86.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Eagle Bulk Shipping

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.

