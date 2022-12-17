Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 208,800 shares, a growth of 15.8% from the November 15th total of 180,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 90,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EARN. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from $9.50 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT to $7.50 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.83.

NYSE:EARN traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.03. 115,574 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 117,549. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a 1 year low of $5.70 and a 1 year high of $11.07. The company has a market cap of $91.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.46.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -28.24%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 4.1% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 83,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in the third quarter worth $138,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 19.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 716,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,419,000 after buying an additional 118,304 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 6.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 49,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 2,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Almitas Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 34.3% in the third quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 238,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,475,000 after buying an additional 60,997 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.77% of the company’s stock.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT, a real estate investment trust, specializes in acquiring, investing in, and managing residential mortgage-and real estate-related assets. It acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), including agency pools and agency collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs); and non-agency RMBS comprising non-agency CMOs, such as investment grade and non-investment grade.

