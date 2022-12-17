Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 208,800 shares, a growth of 15.8% from the November 15th total of 180,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 90,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages have recently commented on EARN. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from $9.50 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT to $7.50 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.83.
Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Stock Down 2.0 %
NYSE:EARN traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.03. 115,574 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 117,549. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a 1 year low of $5.70 and a 1 year high of $11.07. The company has a market cap of $91.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.46.
Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Dividend Announcement
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 4.1% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 83,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in the third quarter worth $138,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 19.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 716,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,419,000 after buying an additional 118,304 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 6.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 49,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 2,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Almitas Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 34.3% in the third quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 238,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,475,000 after buying an additional 60,997 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.77% of the company’s stock.
About Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT
Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT, a real estate investment trust, specializes in acquiring, investing in, and managing residential mortgage-and real estate-related assets. It acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), including agency pools and agency collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs); and non-agency RMBS comprising non-agency CMOs, such as investment grade and non-investment grade.
Further Reading
