Emerald Advisors LLC Has $1 Million Stock Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Emerald Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,401 shares during the quarter. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF makes up about 0.3% of Emerald Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Emerald Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $1,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2,301.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,495,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,055,000 after buying an additional 6,224,778 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 54,764.1% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,291,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,329,000 after buying an additional 3,285,844 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,860,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757,400 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2,776.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,337,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,703,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256,518 shares during the period. Finally, Glenview Trust Co boosted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 94.7% in the 1st quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 2,641,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284,733 shares during the period.

BATS:FLOT opened at $50.14 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.21 and a 200-day moving average of $50.20. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.76 and a 52 week high of $51.10.

