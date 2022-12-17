EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Short Interest Update

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,340,000 shares, a decline of 14.1% from the November 15th total of 7,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,750,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.68, for a total value of $772,864.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 151,917 shares in the company, valued at $21,523,600.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total value of $289,454.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,978 shares in the company, valued at $3,043,698.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.68, for a total value of $772,864.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 151,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,523,600.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,170 shares of company stock worth $1,459,657. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of EOG Resources

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 54.3% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 233 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 126.1% in the second quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of EOG Resources stock traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $125.77. 13,516,580 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,247,826. EOG Resources has a 1 year low of $80.67 and a 1 year high of $150.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $134.77 and its 200 day moving average is $122.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $73.88 billion, a PE ratio of 9.88, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.53.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by ($0.04). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 35.36% and a net margin of 29.84%. The company had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.19 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that EOG Resources will post 14.06 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EOG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cfra upgraded EOG Resources from a “market weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. TD Securities cut EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays decreased their price objective on EOG Resources from $164.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on EOG Resources from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on EOG Resources from $155.00 to $171.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.73.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

