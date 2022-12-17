EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.28

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.275 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, January 17th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th.

EPR Properties has decreased its dividend by an average of 29.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. EPR Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 135.2% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect EPR Properties to earn $4.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 69.2%.

EPR Properties Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:EPR opened at $40.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.61. EPR Properties has a 1 year low of $34.58 and a 1 year high of $56.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 7.42 and a quick ratio of 7.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.12.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in EPR Properties during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in EPR Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $77,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in EPR Properties during the 1st quarter worth $203,000. Utah Retirement Systems bought a new position in EPR Properties during the 1st quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in EPR Properties during the 1st quarter worth $219,000. 77.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EPR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised EPR Properties from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Truist Financial reduced their target price on EPR Properties from $57.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday. Raymond James reduced their target price on EPR Properties from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on EPR Properties from $55.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, EPR Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.64.

EPR Properties Company Profile

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

