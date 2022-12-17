ESS Tech, Inc. (NYSE:GWH) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

ESS Tech, Inc. (NYSE:GWH – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,230,000 shares, an increase of 5.5% from the November 15th total of 9,700,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,420,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.2 days. Currently, 22.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
ESS Tech Trading Up 2.0 %
Shares of NYSE:GWH traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,579,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,190,239. The firm has a market cap of $396.94 million, a PE ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 1.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.74. ESS Tech has a twelve month low of $2.44 and a twelve month high of $14.13.
ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $0.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ESS Tech will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In related news, Director Michael R. Niggli purchased 19,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.56 per share, with a total value of $48,896.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 578,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,481,781.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Eric P. Dresselhuys sold 110,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.72, for a total transaction of $409,505.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,381,859 shares in the company, valued at $5,140,515.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael R. Niggli purchased 19,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.56 per share, for a total transaction of $48,896.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 578,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,481,781.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 320,569 shares of company stock valued at $1,212,717. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ESS Tech during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in ESS Tech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ESS Tech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in ESS Tech in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of ESS Tech in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 40.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
ESS Tech, Inc, an energy storage company, designs and produces iron flow batteries for commercial and utility-scale energy storage applications worldwide. It offers energy storage products, which include Energy Warehouse, a behind-the-meter solution; and Energy Center, a front-of-the-meter solution. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Wilsonville, Oregon.
