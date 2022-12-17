ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) Shares Sold by BTR Capital Management Inc.

BTR Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 314,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,035 shares during the period. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of BTR Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. BTR Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF were worth $13,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of HACK. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the second quarter valued at $5,446,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 350,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,595,000 after purchasing an additional 64,284 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC raised its position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 165.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 87,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,463,000 after purchasing an additional 54,256 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,828,000. Finally, Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,232,000.
ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF Stock Performance
HACK stock opened at $44.82 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.48. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.65 and a fifty-two week high of $62.46.
