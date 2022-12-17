Ethernity Chain 24-Hour Volume Hits $141,451.11 (ERN)

Ethernity Chain (ERN) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 17th. One Ethernity Chain coin can currently be bought for $1.79 or 0.00010646 BTC on major exchanges. Ethernity Chain has a total market cap of $74.61 million and $141,451.11 worth of Ethernity Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ethernity Chain has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethernity Chain Coin Profile

Ethernity Chain’s genesis date was January 29th, 2021. Ethernity Chain’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins. Ethernity Chain’s official website is ethernity.io. Ethernity Chain’s official Twitter account is @ethernitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ethernity Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethernity Chain is a community-oriented platform that produces limited edition authenticated NFTs and trading cards created by artists and endorsed by notable figures. Built on the Ethereum Network, it aims to build the biggest A-NFT library, reward its creators and raise funds for charitable causes forever.The official Ethernity Chain ticker is “ERN” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethernity Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethernity Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethernity Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

