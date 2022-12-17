ETHPoW Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $16.54 Million (ETHW)

ETHPoW (ETHW) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 17th. One ETHPoW coin can currently be bought for about $3.04 or 0.00018108 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, ETHPoW has traded down 17.5% against the US dollar. ETHPoW has a market capitalization of $326.87 million and approximately $16.54 million worth of ETHPoW was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001766 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000268 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000333 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $880.13 or 0.05251360 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $81.88 or 0.00488562 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,851.62 or 0.28947522 BTC.

About ETHPoW

ETHPoW’s total supply is 107,309,783 coins and its circulating supply is 107,597,661 coins. ETHPoW’s official Twitter account is @ethereumpow. The official message board for ETHPoW is medium.com/@ethw. ETHPoW’s official website is ethereumpow.org.

Buying and Selling ETHPoW

According to CryptoCompare, “EthereumPoW (ETHW) is a cryptocurrency . EthereumPoW has a current supply of 107,309,783.04993 with 107,587,173.04993 in circulation. The last known price of EthereumPoW is 3.0154943 USD and is down -12.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 67 active market(s) with $24,679,299.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ethereumpow.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ETHPoW directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ETHPoW should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ETHPoW using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

