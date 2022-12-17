Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, an increase of 14.0% from the November 15th total of 4,300 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 15,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Evans Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.17. 8,641 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,584. The firm has a market cap of $204.96 million, a PE ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.87. Evans Bancorp has a 52-week low of $32.53 and a 52-week high of $44.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $24.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.00 million. Evans Bancorp had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 13.37%. Equities research analysts predict that Evans Bancorp will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Evans Bancorp

In other Evans Bancorp news, Director Kevin D. Maroney sold 1,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total value of $50,682.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $382,312.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 6.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVBN. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Evans Bancorp by 24.1% in the second quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 40,001 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 7,761 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Evans Bancorp by 6.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,750 shares of the bank’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Evans Bancorp by 18.4% during the first quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 101,993 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,876,000 after acquiring an additional 15,866 shares in the last quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Evans Bancorp by 12.1% during the second quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 463,649 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,046,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Evans Bancorp by 36.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,283 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 2,734 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.70% of the company’s stock.

Evans Bancorp Company Profile

Evans Bancorp, Inc primarily operates as the financial holding company for Evans Bank, N.A. that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in Western New York and the Finger Lakes Region of New York State. It operates in two segments, Banking Activities and Insurance Agency Activities.

