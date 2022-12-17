Exscientia plc (NASDAQ:EXAI) Short Interest Up 11.1% in November

Exscientia plc (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,100,000 shares, an increase of 11.1% from the November 15th total of 1,890,000 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 162,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12.9 days.

Exscientia Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ EXAI traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.51. 1,257,910 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 179,083. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.55 and a quick ratio of 7.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.18. The stock has a market cap of $552.30 million and a P/E ratio of -2.27. Exscientia has a 1-year low of $4.48 and a 1-year high of $24.74.

Get Exscientia alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Exscientia

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nicholas Investment Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Exscientia in the first quarter valued at approximately $858,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Exscientia in the 1st quarter worth about $182,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in Exscientia by 4.0% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 221,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,183,000 after buying an additional 8,460 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Exscientia during the first quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Exscientia by 12.9% in the first quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,860,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,798,000 after acquiring an additional 212,806 shares during the period. 27.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Exscientia

A number of research firms have issued reports on EXAI. Barclays cut their price target on Exscientia from $40.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Exscientia from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th.

(Get Rating)

Exscientia plc, an artificial intelligence-driven pharmatech company, engages in discovering, designing, and developing drugs. The company offers end-to-end solution of artificial intelligence (AI) and technologies for target identification, drug candidate design, translational models, and patient selection.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Exscientia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exscientia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.