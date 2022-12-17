Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 437,100 shares, a decline of 24.6% from the November 15th total of 579,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 121,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.
Farmers National Banc Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ FMNB traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.20. The stock had a trading volume of 277,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,051. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $483.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.43. Farmers National Banc has a 52-week low of $12.41 and a 52-week high of $20.00.
Farmers National Banc Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This is a positive change from Farmers National Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. Farmers National Banc’s payout ratio is presently 43.04%.
Institutional Trading of Farmers National Banc
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered Farmers National Banc from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Farmers National Banc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Farmers National Banc from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th.
Farmers National Banc Company Profile
Farmers National Banc Corp., a financial holding company, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, MasterCard and Visa credit cards, brokerage, and other services.
Further Reading
