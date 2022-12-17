Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 437,100 shares, a decline of 24.6% from the November 15th total of 579,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 121,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Farmers National Banc Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ FMNB traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.20. The stock had a trading volume of 277,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,051. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $483.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.43. Farmers National Banc has a 52-week low of $12.41 and a 52-week high of $20.00.

Farmers National Banc Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This is a positive change from Farmers National Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. Farmers National Banc’s payout ratio is presently 43.04%.

Institutional Trading of Farmers National Banc

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Farmers National Banc during the second quarter worth $26,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Farmers National Banc by 177.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,599 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Farmers National Banc by 2,536.6% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,663 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,562 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in Farmers National Banc during the third quarter worth $48,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Farmers National Banc during the third quarter worth $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered Farmers National Banc from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Farmers National Banc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Farmers National Banc from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th.

Farmers National Banc Company Profile

Farmers National Banc Corp., a financial holding company, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, MasterCard and Visa credit cards, brokerage, and other services.

