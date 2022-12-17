Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDBC) Short Interest Up 20.3% in November

Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDBC – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, an increase of 20.3% from the November 15th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity D & D Bancorp

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 190,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,689,000 after buying an additional 4,890 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 1,001.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 69,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after purchasing an additional 63,329 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 41,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,489 shares in the last quarter. 10.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp Stock Down 0.2 %

Fidelity D & D Bancorp stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.89. 5,941 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,013. The company has a market cap of $258.41 million, a P/E ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.41. Fidelity D & D Bancorp has a twelve month low of $34.20 and a twelve month high of $59.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.14 and a 200-day moving average of $42.22.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp Increases Dividend

About Fidelity D & D Bancorp

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This is a positive change from Fidelity D & D Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. Fidelity D & D Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 26.67%.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Fidelity Deposit and Discount Bank that provides a range of banking, trust, and financial services to individuals, small businesses, and corporate customers. The company accepts savings, clubs, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking, money market, and short- and long-term time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

