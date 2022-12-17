Finning International Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINGF) Short Interest Update

Finning International Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINGF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 494,100 shares, a drop of 17.9% from the November 15th total of 602,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 380.1 days.

Finning International Trading Down 9.9 %

Finning International stock traded down $2.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,920. Finning International has a one year low of $17.00 and a one year high of $31.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.33 and its 200 day moving average is $21.71.

Finning International Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were issued a $0.1758 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.03%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Finning International

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FINGF. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Finning International from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Finning International from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Finning International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and internationally. The company offers telehandlers, articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cable assist vehicles, cable yarding systems, chip dozers, cold planers, compactors, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, excavators, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, remixing transfer vehicle, road reclaimers, road wideners, skid steer and compact track loaders, tack distributors, track loaders, underground-hard rock, wheel loaders, wheel tractor-scrapers, and windrow elevators, as well as attachments.

Further Reading

