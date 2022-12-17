First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) Short Interest Update

First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 419,400 shares, a decrease of 18.8% from the November 15th total of 516,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 166,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

First Merchants Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FRME traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.72. The stock had a trading volume of 537,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,111. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.47. First Merchants has a twelve month low of $34.07 and a twelve month high of $46.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 1.08.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $169.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.80 million. First Merchants had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 31.42%. Research analysts predict that First Merchants will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Merchants Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.47%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FRME shares. Stephens upped their price target on First Merchants to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on First Merchants in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on First Merchants from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other First Merchants news, insider Stephan Fluhler sold 3,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total transaction of $140,576.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,576 shares in the company, valued at $999,891.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Stephan Fluhler sold 3,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total transaction of $140,576.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $999,891.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles E. Schalliol sold 24,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $1,085,142.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,020 shares in the company, valued at $1,416,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Merchants

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in First Merchants by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 20,983 shares of the bank’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in First Merchants by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 9,271 shares of the bank’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in First Merchants by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 21,097 shares of the bank’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares during the period. Pier Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Merchants by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 242,992 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,399,000 after acquiring an additional 34,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Merchants by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,261,085 shares of the bank’s stock worth $242,180,000 after acquiring an additional 134,383 shares in the last quarter. 72.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Merchants Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as public finance. The company also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services.

Further Reading

