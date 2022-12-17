First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Stock Position Decreased by Strid Group LLC

Strid Group LLC cut its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,495 shares during the quarter. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF accounts for 0.7% of Strid Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Strid Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $2,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FTSM. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 12,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 7.3% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 7,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 13,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Stock Performance

FTSM opened at $59.51 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.41 and a 200-day moving average of $59.42. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 12-month low of $59.26 and a 12-month high of $59.86.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.159 per share. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. This is a positive change from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th.

