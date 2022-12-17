First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Shares Purchased by Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC

Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,170 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,629 shares during the period. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF were worth $623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CIBR. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 61.6% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 137.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of CIBR opened at $39.18 on Friday. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 12 month low of $36.03 and a 12 month high of $53.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.83 and its 200-day moving average is $41.28.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.