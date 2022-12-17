First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG) Short Interest Update

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 851,500 shares, an increase of 12.1% from the November 15th total of 759,800 shares. Approximately 5.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 329,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FWRG shares. Cowen reduced their target price on First Watch Restaurant Group from $18.50 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Cowen reduced their target price on First Watch Restaurant Group to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup reduced their target price on First Watch Restaurant Group from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on First Watch Restaurant Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.88.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Michael James White sold 4,500,000 shares of First Watch Restaurant Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total value of $66,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,239,784 shares in the company, valued at $625,148,803.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael James White sold 4,500,000 shares of First Watch Restaurant Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total value of $66,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,239,784 shares in the company, valued at $625,148,803.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder International Corp/Ma Advent sold 675,000 shares of First Watch Restaurant Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total value of $9,990,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,564,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $615,158,803.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Watch Restaurant Group

First Watch Restaurant Group Stock Down 3.8 %

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FWRG. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in First Watch Restaurant Group by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in First Watch Restaurant Group by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in First Watch Restaurant Group by 170.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in First Watch Restaurant Group by 355.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in First Watch Restaurant Group by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 2,240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FWRG traded down $0.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.31. 634,661 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 201,387. First Watch Restaurant Group has a 52 week low of $11.57 and a 52 week high of $18.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $847.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 286.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.65.

First Watch Restaurant Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name. As of September 7, 2022, it operated 445 restaurants in 28 states in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc in December 2019.

See Also

