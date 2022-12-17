Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,510,000 shares, a drop of 22.9% from the November 15th total of 5,850,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,570,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.
Shares of FIVN stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $70.64. 2,966,949 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,258,428. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.38 and a beta of 0.64. Five9 has a one year low of $46.61 and a one year high of $144.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a current ratio of 4.90.
Several equities analysts recently commented on FIVN shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Five9 from $160.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Five9 from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Five9 from $110.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. MKM Partners lowered their price target on Five9 from $110.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Five9 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.77.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Five9 by 104.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,196,520 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $164,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122,000 shares in the last quarter. Scge Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Five9 by 175.4% in the first quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 1,223,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $135,019,000 after purchasing an additional 778,928 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Five9 by 22.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,775,202 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $416,783,000 after purchasing an additional 703,002 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its stake in Five9 by 139.6% during the second quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 662,321 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $60,364,000 after purchasing an additional 385,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsal Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Five9 by 78.9% during the first quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC now owns 850,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $93,840,000 after purchasing an additional 375,000 shares during the period.
Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.
