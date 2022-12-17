FONAR Co. (NASDAQ:FONR) Short Interest Up 17.5% in November

FONAR Co. (NASDAQ:FONR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 37,000 shares, a growth of 17.5% from the November 15th total of 31,500 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 20,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.
FONR has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of FONAR from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of FONAR from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th.
In other FONAR news, CEO Timothy Raymond Damadian purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.63 per share, for a total transaction of $34,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 40,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $552,015. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.58% of the company’s stock.
FONR traded down $0.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.02. 43,908 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,553. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.62. FONAR has a 1 year low of $13.28 and a 1 year high of $19.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.84 and a current ratio of 8.01.
FONAR Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and marketing of magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scanners for the detection and diagnosis of human diseases in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Medical Equipment, and Physician Management and Diagnostic Services.
