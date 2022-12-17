FONAR Co. (NASDAQ:FONR) Short Interest Up 17.5% in November

FONAR Co. (NASDAQ:FONR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 37,000 shares, a growth of 17.5% from the November 15th total of 31,500 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 20,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

FONR has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of FONAR from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of FONAR from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th.

In other FONAR news, CEO Timothy Raymond Damadian purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.63 per share, for a total transaction of $34,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 40,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $552,015. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.58% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FONR. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of FONAR by 53,600.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,148 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,144 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of FONAR by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FONAR by 99.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 14,018 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 6,978 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of FONAR by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,354 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 1,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of FONAR by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,960 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 5,232 shares in the last quarter. 45.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FONR traded down $0.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.02. 43,908 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,553. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.62. FONAR has a 1 year low of $13.28 and a 1 year high of $19.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.84 and a current ratio of 8.01.

FONAR Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and marketing of magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scanners for the detection and diagnosis of human diseases in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Medical Equipment, and Physician Management and Diagnostic Services.

