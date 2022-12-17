Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,630,000 shares, a decline of 30.3% from the November 15th total of 15,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 884,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Fortis from C$56.50 to C$57.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Fortis from C$63.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Fortis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com started coverage on Fortis in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Fortis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.71.

Get Fortis alerts:

Fortis Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE FTS traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,232,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 708,364. Fortis has a one year low of $34.76 and a one year high of $51.66. The company has a market capitalization of $19.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.19.

Fortis Increases Dividend

Fortis ( NYSE:FTS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.48% and a net margin of 12.47%. On average, equities analysts expect that Fortis will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. This is a boost from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.10%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Fortis by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 292,035 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,095,000 after purchasing an additional 6,309 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Fortis by 2.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fortis by 1.5% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association boosted its stake in shares of Fortis by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 24,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 2,855 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Global Investments increased its holdings in shares of Fortis by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 69,718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,649,000 after acquiring an additional 2,108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.38% of the company’s stock.

Fortis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 438,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 100,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,485 megawatts (MW), including 53 MW of solar capacity and 252 MV of wind capacity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.