Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) Short Interest Update

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,240,000 shares, a growth of 10.9% from the November 15th total of 2,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,440,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FBHS. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.62.

Get Fortune Brands Home & Security alerts:

Institutional Trading of Fortune Brands Home & Security

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,828,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,101,425,000 after buying an additional 250,898 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,149,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $598,627,000 after acquiring an additional 722,496 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,629,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $277,243,000 after purchasing an additional 114,554 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,003,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,555,000 after purchasing an additional 60,386 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 2.9% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,901,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $113,856,000 after purchasing an additional 52,880 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Price Performance

Fortune Brands Home & Security has a 52-week low of $52.95 and a 52-week high of $108.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.53.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 27.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is 19.82%.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

(Get Rating)

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, and Shaws brands in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.